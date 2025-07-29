Not doing and never will: Mallika Sherawat denies joining 'Bigg Boss 19'

New Delhi: Bollywood actor Mallika Sherawat said she won't be a part of the upcoming reality show "Bigg Boss 19" and has no plans to be in it in the future.

The "Murder" actor shared a post on her Instagram story on Monday. Following the rumours around her possible appearance in the show.

"Putting an end to all the rumours, I am NOT doing 'Bigg Boss' and NEVER WILL. THANK YOU," she wrote in the post.

The actor has, however, appeared in the show last year for the promotion of the film "Vicky Vidya Ka Woh Wala Video", which released in October 2024.

"Bigg Boss 19" is set to premiere in the late August and is an Indian adaptation of the American show "Big Brother". The upcoming season was announced by the makers last week and have also introduced the new logo for the show.

Sherawat's latest work is "Vicky Vidya Ka Woh Wala Video". Also starring Tripti Dimri, Rajkummar Rao and Vijay Raaz, the film was directed by Raaj Shaandilyaa.

It revolved around a freshly married couple, who gets threatened after a CD containing their private clips goes missing. Sherawat essayed the role of Chanda Rani in the film.