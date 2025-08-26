Malvika Raaj, husband Pranav Bagga embrace parenthood: Our baby girl is here

New Delhi, Aug 26 (PTI) Actor Malvika Raaj, best known for essaying the younger version of Kareena Kapoor Khan in 2001's super hit film "Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham", has welcomed her first child, a baby girl, with husband and businessman Pranav Bagga.

The couple shared the news with a joint post on Instagram on Monday. They said their daughter was born on August 23.

The post featured a note, which had "Pink bows, tiny toes and a love that overflows. Welcome to the world baby girl. 23.08.2025. Malvika and Pranav," written over it.

"From our Hearts to our Arms, Our Baby Girl is Here. #babygirl #ourworld #babybagga. Video: @rnmdesignstudioofficial," read the caption of the post.

Raaj and Bagga got married in 2023. They announced the pregnancy news in May this year with an Instagram post.

The actor rose to fame after portraying Pooja Sharma in Karan Johar's directorial, as a child actor. The film featured a star-studded cast comprising Shah Rukh Khan, Amitabh Bachchan, Kajol, Hrithik Roshan and Jaya Bachchan, among others.

Her latest work is the thriller series "Swipe Crime", which premiered in December 2024. It was written and directed by Harsh Mainra and also starred Rishab Chadha, Mugdha Agarwal, Sanyam Sharma and Faisal Malik alongside Raaj. PTI