Malvika Raaj of 'Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham...' fame ties the knot with entrepreneur Pranav Bagga

Mumbai, Nov 30 (PTI) Actor Malvika Raaj, best known for playing the young Poo in "Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham...", on Thursday married entrepreneur Pranav Bagga in Goa.

The actor shared the pictures from the wedding ceremony held at a luxury hotel on her official Instagram account.

"Our Hearts are full of love and gratitude #MalusLoveBug #Married #Forevemine," Raaj captioned the series of photographs.

For the nuptials, the bride opted for a honey-gold embroidered lehenga and the groom chose an embroidered sherwani of the same colour.

Raaj, also known for action film "Squad", announced her engagement to Bagga in August. PTI RDS RDS RDS