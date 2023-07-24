Mamata says CPI(M) didn’t honour matinee idol Uttam Kumar after death 43 years ago

Kolkata, Jul 24 (PTI) Remembering Bengali matinee idol Uttam Kumar on his 43rd death anniversary, West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Monday expressed disappointment that the CPI(M)-led Left Front government gave no chance for the fans to pay tribute to him after he died.

Banerjee, also the Trinamool Congress supremo, said she has always ensured that those who made the state proud by their works and earned the love of the public are given due respect.

Uttam Kumar, who was known by the sobriquet ‘Maha Nayak’ (superstar), died on this day in 1980 at the age of 54.

"His body was not kept at Rabindra Sadan by the then government. No arrangement was made to keep the mortal remains of the Maha Nayak of people there for some time and enable his millions of fans to pay respect. Ever since we came to power, we have tried to ensure such things do not happen," she said without naming any party.

‘Rabindra Sadan’ is a government-owned cultural complex which is also used for keeping bodies of eminent persons for some time so that people can pay their last respect.

Recalling the day Uttam Kumar died, Banerjee said, "I was a youngster then, but I remember how shell-shocked I and my mother became after hearing about his death." Banerjee said Uttam Kumar had been made ‘Maha Nayak’ by the fans, and he still retains that place in people's hearts.

Referring to the conferring of state honours like Banga Ratna, Banga Bibhusan and Banga Bhusan to stalwarts by her government to eminent personalities, the chief minister said the administration would continue to do so "as by honouring them, the state is honoured." Recognition of someone’s work by the state is important, she said.

On this day, the Mamata Banerjee government gives away ‘Maha Nayak’ awards named after Uttam Kumar to persons from the film industry.

The Mahanayak Samman for this year was given to Bengali stars Koel Mallick, Srabanti Chatterjee, Subhasree Ganguly, Sayantika Bandyopadhyay and Ankush Hazra.

Critically acclaimed actors Sohini Sarkar and Anirban Bhattacharya and director Haranath Chakraborty were also given ‘Bisesh Chalachitra Samman 2023’.

Uttam Kumar had dominated the Bengali film industry for over two decades and featured in hits such as "Nayak ", "Chowringhee", "Saptapadi" and "Anthony Firingee " He was the first recipient of the National Film Award for Best Actor in 1967 for his performances in "Chiriakhana", directed by Satyajit Ray, and "Antony Firingi". PTI SUS NN