MAMI Mumbai Film Festival to begin from October 19

New Delhi, Sep 24 (PTI) The 2024 edition of the MAMI Mumbai Film Festival is set to take place between October 19 and October 24, the organisers said on Tuesday.

The six-day gala, billed as a celebration of world cinema, community, creativity, and culture, will host a line-up of over 110 films in more than 50 languages, including features and non-features in all genres, from across the world to Mumbai.

Interim festival director Shivendra Singh Dungarpur said, as an independent charitable organisation, MAMI relies entirely on the generosity of its partners and sponsors.

"The scale of each edition of the festival depends solely on the extent of the support we receive during the year. We are extremely grateful to each and every partner that has stood with us this transition year so that we can continue to bring the best of independent and world cinema to our wonderful audiences in the 2024 edition of MAMI Mumbai Film Festival," Dungarpur said in a statement.

The gala will showcase films across sections such as South Asia Competition, Focus South Asia (Non-Competition), World Cinema, Tributes, Restored Classics, Gala Premieres, Masterclasses, Dimensions Mumbai and Royal Stag Barrel Select Large Short Films.

The curation will consist of over 20 world premieres, more than 25 Asia premieres and 35 plus South Asia premieres, a press release stated.

Artistic director Deepti DCunha said the gala boasts of a "fantastic curation" consisting of the most anticipated and acclaimed titles from world cinema that will be screened for the very first time in India at MAMI.

"We were overwhelmed by the huge number of submissions from South Asia and the South Asian diaspora, and are delighted to see that South Asian filmmakers across the world are finding value in bringing their films to our Competition and Focus South Asia sections. This has strengthened our faith in our vision to provide a common platform to highlight films that champion the South Asian voice," DCunha added.

Between October 21 and October 23, the festival will host an industry programme, in partnership with MAMI’s Community Partner, Soho House Mumbai, with an aim to inspire the city’s vibrant film talent with a variety of talks and workshops.

The awards at the 2024 edition of the festival will include the South Asia Competition, NETPAC Award, Excellence in Cinema, Rashid Irani Young Critics Choice Award, Film Critics Guild Gender Sensitivity Award, Dimensions Mumbai, Royal Stag Barrel Select Large Short Films and Best Book on Cinema.

Multiplex chains PVR INOX and Regal Cinema will support the festival with screening venues, the release stated.