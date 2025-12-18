'MAMI Select: Filmed on iPhone' returns for 3rd edition with four acclaimed mentors

Mumbai, Dec 18 (PTI) The Mumbai Academy of Moving Image (MAMI), organizers of the prestigious MAMI Mumbai Film Festival, on Thursday announced the third edition of their acclaimed “MAMI Select: Filmed on iPhone” initiative, which will feature Sriram Raghavan and Dibakar Banerjee among the four mentors.

The platform, aimed at empowering aspiring filmmakers by providing them with the tools and resources necessary to create compelling short films, also features award-winning directors Geetu Mohandas and Chaitanya Tamhane as mentors.

From pre-production to post-production, these mentors will guide the filmmakers in pushing the boundaries of storytelling using cutting-edge technology.

Aspiring filmmakers can submit their application till January 4.

The completed short films will premiere at a special screening event, followed by their release on the MAMI YouTube channel, ensuring widespread accessibility and audience engagement.

“After a very successful edition of MAMI Select: Filmed on iPhone this year, I am delighted to announce the third edition of this programme through which MAMI supports emerging independent filmmakers with technological support, a fantastic cohort of mentors and a platform to showcase their work.

"This year we are fortunate to have on board four superb mentors: Sriram Raghavan, Dibakar Banerjee, Geetu Mohandas and Chaitanya Tamhane and once again we are looking for regional short films in Hindi, Marathi, Malayalam and, for the first time, in Bengali," festival director Shivendra Singh Dungarpur said in a release.

Raghavan, who is awaiting the release of "Ikkis", said, "A short film can go a long way. I totally look forward to the MAMI Select: Filmed on iPhone programme. It's a terrific opportunity for budding filmmakers. I hope to learn a few things too.” Banerjee, the director of films such as "Khosla Ka Ghosla", "Shanghai" and "Sandeep Aur Pinky Farar", said, “This is one of the most exciting mentorship roles I’ve ever stepped into. A young film maker, an iPhone and sky is the limit. I wish I had this when I was starting out. Kudos to MAMI.” Mohandas, known for films such as "Liar's Dice" and "Moothon", said she was excited to be mentoring as part of the MAMI Select: Filmed on iPhone programme.

"... Filmmaking isn't defined by equipment, but by intention, imagination and courage. What excites me most is not just the technical exploration, but the opportunity to witness each filmmaker discover their own voice. I'm looking forward to learning together, questioning together, and most importantly- making cinema together. Being able to pass that energy forward is an honour." Tamhane, who has won acclaim internationally with "Court" and "The Disciple", said, "I'm thrilled and honoured to associate with MAMI and be part of this endeavour. It's a programme that empowers filmmakers to tell their stories using imagination, clarity and the tools at hand. It embodies the true spirit of independent filmmaking, and I'm eager to see what emerges from this year's edition. I look forward to supporting another filmmaker's vision — and to learning from the creative dialogue that unfolds along the way."