Mammootty announces new project 'Turbo', Vysakh to direct film

Kochi, Oct 24 (PTI) Malayalam cinema veteran Mammootty is set to star in director Vysakh's upcoming film "Turbo", the makers announced on Tuesday.

"Turbo", penned by Midhun Manuel Thomas, is the fifth production venture under Mammootty's banner Mammootty Kampany.

The movie went on floors today on the occasion of Dussehra.

Mammootty Kampany revealed the title of the film on its official X page.

"Presenting the Title Look Poster of Our 5th Production Venture @TurbotheFilm - Directed by Vysakh & Written By Midhun Manuel Thomas.

"Get ready to feel the real power as we pack our best punch... The shoot starts today. Stay tuned to this space for further updates. #Mammootty #MammoottyKampany #TurboMovie," the production house said in the post.

Mammootty's latest release is "Kannur Squad", the Malayalam-language crime thriller which hit the screens last month. PTI RDS RDS RDS