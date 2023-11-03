Mammootty, Jyotika-starrer 'Kaathal-The Core' to release on November 23

Kochi, Nov 3 (PTI) Cinema veteran Mammootty and Jyotika's much-anticipated film "Kaathal-The Core" will hit the theatres on November 23, the makers announced Friday.

The Malayalam superstar shared the film's release date on his official page on X.

"#KaathalTheCore Releasing Worldwide on November 23 , 2023 @KaathalTheCore @MKampanyOffl @DQsWayfarerFilm @Truthglobalofcl" Mammootty posted.

Directed by Jeo Baby of "The Great Indian Kitchen" fame, "Kaathal-The Core" marks Mammootty and Jyothika's first film together.

Penned by Adarsh Sukumaran and Paulson Skaria, the film produced by Mammootty Kampany and will be distributed by Dulquer Salmaan’s Wayfarer Films.

The movie also features actors Joji John, Jisshu Sengupta, Muthumani, Chinnu Chandni and Sudhi Kozhikodein key roles. PTI SHD SHD SHD