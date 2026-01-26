New Delhi (PTI): The makers of "Patriot", featuring Mammootty, Mohanlal and Nayanthara, have announced the release date of the film, which will hit the big screen on April 23.

Directed by Mahesh Narayanan, known for acclaimed Malayalam titles “Malik”, “Take Off” and “Ariyippu", the film also reunites Nayanthara with Mammootty after their 2016 release “Puthiya Niyamam".

The makers shared the latest poster of the film on their Instagram handle, which was re-shared by the lead actors. It featured the release date written over it.

"Unleashing the spirit of fearless voices, this Republic Day". #PATRIOT arrives worldwide on April 23 , 2026. The countdown begins NOW," read the caption.

The film also marks the collaboration between Mammootty and Mohanlal after over a decade. The duo last worked together in “Kadal Kadannoru Maathukutty” (2013). The film features Fahadh Faasil and Kunchacko Boban in pivotal roles.

It is produced by Anto Joseph and KG Anil Kumar, and has a script by Mahesh. The music for the film has been composed by Sushin Shyam with Manush Nandan as the cinematographer.

The makers have earlier released the character posters of the lead actors from the film.

Nayanthara's latest work is "Test", which released in April, 2025. Directed by S Sashikanth, the film also starred R Madhavan and Siddharth in the lead roles and revolved around three individuals, a struggling scientist, an aging cricketer, and a woman craving motherhood, colliding during a high-stakes India-Pakistan cricket match in Chennai.

Mammootty featured in the Malayalam crime thriller "Kalamkaval: The Venom Beneath", which released in December 2025 and was directed by Jithin K Jose.

Mohanlal starred in "Vrusshabha". Released in December 2025, the film was directed by Nanda Kishore and featured the actor in the role of Raja Vijayendra Vrusshabha.

He will next feature in "L366", which is directed by Tharun Moorthy and "Drishyam 3". The film is another installment in the "Drishyam" franchise, which features the actor in the role of Georgekutty.