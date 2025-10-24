Mammootty-starrer 'Kalamkaval' to release on November 27

New Delhi, Oct 24 (PTI) "Kalamkaval", featuring Malayalam superstar Mammootty, is set to release in worldwide theatres on November 27.

The makers shared the news with a post on the X handle on Thursday. The post featured the film's poster with the release date written over it.

The caption read, "The darkness lifts, revealing the light. Your long wait is finally coming to an end. #Kalamkaval will be released exclusively in theatres across the World on November 27, 2025. #Mammootty @mammukka #Vinayakan #MammoottyKampany #JithinKJose @SamadTruth #WayfarerFilms #TruthGlobalFilms." Directed by Jithin K Jose, who is making his debut with the film, "Kalamkaval" is produced by Mammootty under his production banner Mammootty Kampany.

Also featuring Vinayakan, Gibin Gopinath and Meera Jasmine, the film has music composed by Mujeeb Majeed. PTI ATR ATR ATR