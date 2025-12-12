Mammootty's 'Dominic and the Ladies' Purse' to make OTT debut

New Delhi, Dec 12 (PTI) ZEE5 on Friday announced that the Mammootty-starrer “Dominic and the Ladies’ Purse” will premiere on the platform from December 19.

The Malayalam mystery-comedy-thriller marks filmmaker Gautham Vasudev Menon’s directorial debut in the language. It was released in theatres in January this year.

Backed by Mammootty Kampany, the film features the veteran actor as Dominic, a former police officer who has transitioned into a private detective.

"What begins as a seemingly simple case — tracking down the owner of a misplaced ladies’ purse — soon unravels into a darker, unexpected trail of secrets and shifting identities. Dominic, accompanied by his trusted aide Vignesh (played by Gokul Suresh), is pulled into a gripping investigation that blends humour, suspense and emotion," as per the official logline.

Menon said making the film was “a dream come true” as it allowed him to finally step into Malayalam cinema.

“This film is built around a grounded, relatable hero, not a larger-than-life icon. We completed it in just 45 days, a testament to the energy and dedication of every cast and crew member,” the director said in a statement.

“I’m thrilled that the film is now coming to Malayalam audiences on ZEE5 because it will open doors for many more people to experience this world,” he added.

"Dominic and the Ladies' Purse" also stars Sushmitha Bhat, Viji Venkatesh, Siddique, Vineeth and Vijay Babu.