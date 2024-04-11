Man arrested for trying to cheat woman by promising role in film

Mumbai, Apr 10 (PTI) A 29-year-old man has been arrested here for allegedly trying to dupe a woman by claiming that he could get her a role in a film being produced by Bollywood actor Akshay Kumar's production company, police said on Wednesday.

The accused also tried to get Rs 6 lakh from her for creating her portfolio, claiming that a photographer who worked for Amitabh Bachchan would be roped in, an official said.

Rohan Mehra alias Prince Kumar Sinha, the accused, was apprehended on Tuesday evening from a hotel in Juhu area.

The 28-year-old woman, an aspiring actor, and her father approached police after realising that they were being cheated.

The woman got a call from Mehra on April 3, as per the complaint.

He allegedly told her that he was speaking on behalf of Cape of Good Films, Akshay Kumar's production firm.

She had been shortlisted for a project about the 2012 'Nirbhaya' case and women empowerment, the woman was told.

After a formal meeting the accused told the woman that she was selected for a role in the movie, and needs to create a portfolio.

But subsequently, the woman contacted Kumar's assistant who told her that there was no person by the name of Rohan Mehra working with them.

The woman then lodged a police complaint, following which Mehra was nabbed from the hotel where he had called her and her father for another meeting.

He was booked under IPC section 420 (cheating) and further probe was on, the official said. PTI DC KRK