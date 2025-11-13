Man arrested in connection with piracy of Zubeen Garg's last film

Guwahati, Nov 13 (PTI) A man has been arrested in connection with the alleged piracy of Zubeen Garg's last film, 'Roi Roi Binale', which was released on October 31, police said on Thursday.

The person, identified as Rafiqul Islam, was arrested from Lakhipur in Goalpara district for allegedly uploading video clips on his YouTube channel, Rafiqul R Vlogs.

He was produced before the Chief Judicial Magistrate's Court and remanded to three days police custody.

A case was registered at the Cyber Police Station, Panbazar under relevant sections of the Bharatiya Nyay Sanhita, read with relevant sections of the Information Technology Act, 2000; the Copyright Act, 1957 and Cinematograph Act, 1952.

The complaint was filed by the film's producer Shyamantak Gautam with the Cyber Police Station, Panbazar, alleging that the film was being uploaded by unauthorised persons within a few days of the film's release on October 31.

Zubeen Garg's last film has become the highest-grossing film in the history of the Assamese film industry, earning Rs 16 crore within the first 12 days of its release. PTI DG DG RG