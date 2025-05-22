Mandira Bedi joins Full Circle as co-founder to champion mental wellness

Mumbai: Actor-host Mandira Bedi on Thursday said she has joined the mental and emotional wellness platform Full Circle as co-founder.

The actor, known for TV shows such as "Shanti", "Ghar Jamai", "Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi" as well as films such as "Dilwale Dulhania Le Jayenge" and "Dus Kahaniyaan", has been a fitness enthusiast for years now.

Full Circle is a modern mental wellness space dedicated to helping individuals navigate life's challenges through access to qualified professionals, curated support systems, and evidence-based practices, a press release issued here said.

As co-founder, Bedi will play an active role in shaping the platform’s vision, curating experiences, and encouraging more people to take charge of their mental well-being.

"I've spent years advocating for physical fitness, but the last few years have shown me just how vital mental health is.

"Full Circle is a platform that truly resonates with me, it's a space where people can find the support they need from professionals, when they need it most. Healing into wholeness isn't just a philosophy, it's a necessity and I'm honoured to be a part of this journey," she said in a statement.

Full Circle offers therapy, group sessions, mindfulness workshops, and psychoeducation tools designed for the modern individual, the release further stated.