Mandira Bedi walks for Payal Jain at Lakme Fashion Week

New Delhi, Oct 12 (PTI) Actor-host Mandira Bedi turned showstopper for Payal Jain on the fourth day of Lakme Fashion Week (LFW), where the couturier presented her "Paris Mon Amour" collection, blending French essence with Indian style.

The show was held on Saturday at The Grand Hotel here.

Bedi walked the ramp flaunting a white bodycon off shoulder dress, adorned with beads and floral lace work.

She paired the outfit with minimal makeup, highlighted by bold red lipstick, and accessorized with silver earrings and matching rings. The attire also had a sheer long scarf trailing behind the actor as she walked the ramp.

Jain, who has been to France several times, drew inspiration from the country's lifestyle but also ensured to bring an Indian touch to it.

Her collection captured the "effortless elegance of French style, drawing inspiration from the chic men and women of Paris".

"Years of experience in the city of lights translated into a stunning display of glamour and sophistication on the ramp this season," reads the description of the collection on the press note.

She extensively used chikankari, phanda and murri floral motifs, along with hand-stitched lace stacks, cutwork detailing in cotton, tonal beadwork and layered appliques. Several attires were further enhanced with accessories such as hats and scarves.

"During my many trips to Paris, I was inspired by the beauty and style of the Parisian men and women, which I have incorporated in my collection 'Paris Mon Amour', Jain said in the statement.

Content creator Nitibha Kaul also walked the ramp for the designer, wearing an all-white embroidered look, comprising pants and a crocket top with a shawl and matching overlay.

The collection featured a variety of outfits, including flowy dresses, tops, skirts, and shorts, primarily in shades of white and blue.

Oversized gilets and jackets were also added into the collection.

LFW in partnership with FDCI will conclude on Sunday with the final show by Tarun Tahiliani.