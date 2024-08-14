Manifesting romance between Nicole Kidman, Shah Rukh; musical with Hugh Jackman: Rani Mukerji

Melbourne, Aug 14 (PTI) The way cricket connects Australia and India, cinema too can foster a similar bond, actor Rani Mukerji said at a special event at the Australian Parliament in Canberra where she expressed her desire to work with Hugh Jackman and hoped that Nicole Kidman and Shah Rukh Khan collaborate on a romantic drama.

The actor, who is in the country to attend the Indian Film Festival of Melbourne, also unveiled a commemorative stamp in the honour of her father-in-law, the late legendary filmmaker Yash Chopra at the precursor event on August 13.

"Just as cricket connects us, I hope the co-production treaty between our countries fosters a similar bond in our films. There is no better time than now to tell our shared stories. If you love our songs and dances there are so many Australian creative talents who have left a lasting impact on us. We absolutely love Baz Luhrmann (director) and his cinema and his musicals.

"You have Hugh Jackman and Nicole Kidman who we adore in India. They have stolen our hearts with their performances and their brilliance in musicals. I am really manifesting a romance between Nicole Kidman and Shah Rukh Khan and, of course, a Hugh Jackman and Rani Mukerji musical," the actor said at the event.

Mukerji, star of Hindi films such as "Hum Tum", "Saathiya" and "Mardani", said Indian films can transport viewers to a magical place with their riot of emotions as they are "unique and joyous".

"In India, our films have always brought families and communities together and now I see it happening globally... I am delighted to represent my country which is so diverse and in cinema it is so reflective of each different culture. They literally nourish a billion souls," she said.

According to the actor, Indian cinema is now at the forefront of shaping pop culture globally with its stories and talent.

"Our Films bring a lot of joy to the world, they bring a lot of colour and happiness into the lives of people. They are truly transcending borders which is a testament to the growing impact, influence, and acceptance of our cinema," she said. PTI BK RHL