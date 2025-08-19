Manika Vishwakarma crowned Miss Universe India 2025

Jaipur: Manika Vishwakarma from Rajasthan's Ganganagar has been crowned as Miss India Universe 2025 and she will now represent India at the 74th Miss Universe competition in Thailand later this year.

Vishwakrma, 22, won the crown at a grand ceremony held on August 18 in Jaipur's Zee Studio. At the event that lasted till the wee hours on Tuesday, Vishwakarma was crowned by Miss Universe India 2024 Rhea Singha. Uttar Pradesh's Tanya Sharma, 22, was the first runner-up and Haryana's Mehak Dhingra, 19, the second runner up. Amishi Kaushik, 23, from Haryana and Sarangthem Nirupama, 24, from Manipur were declared the third and fourth runner ups, respectively.

After her win at the pageant, Vishwakarma credited her family and community for their constant support.

“To be honest, we always speak about struggle. But I would like to talk about the support that I have got. Even though I come from a normal small town family, I have received a lot of support from my family and community. I think I got a great education. My teachers played the most amazing role in it. So, rather than struggles, I would give credit to all those who have supported me in this journey. I am so grateful to all of you. It wouldn’t have been possible without your support," she told PTI in an interview.

In the final round, Vishwakarma was asked to choose between advocating for women’s education or providing economic aid to poor families.

She chose women’s education.

"Educating women doesn’t just change one life, it transforms the future of families, communities and nations.”

The jury panel included Miss India Universe owner Nikhil Anand, actor Urvashi Rautela, Ashley Robello and filmmaker Farhad Samji.

"It was a tough competition. We are very happy that Manika emerged as the winner. It's truly special for us. She will surely make the country proud at Miss Universe," Rautela, a pageant winner herself, said.