Manipuri film ‘Boong’ nominated in children’s and family category at BAFTA Awards 2026

New Delhi, Jan 27 (PTI) "Boong", a Manipuri-language film from debutante director Lakshmipriya Devi, on Tuesday secured a nomination in the best children’s and family film category at the BAFTA Awards 2026.

The nominations for the awards, officially called the EE BAFTA Film Awards, were announced by the British academy in London.

"Boong", backed by actor-producer Farhan Akhtar and Ritesh Sidhwani, is pitted against Disney hits "Lilo & Stitch" and "Zootopia 2" as well as animated science fantasy film "Arco".

The coming-of-age movie follows the story of a young boy named Boong (Gugun Kipgen), from the valley of Manipur, who plans to surprise his mother with a gift.

In his innocence, he believes that bringing his father back home would be the most special gift. His search for his father leads to an unexpected gift - a new beginning.

The film, which had its world premiere at the Toronto International Film Festival in 2024, was released in theatres in September last year.

It was also showcased at film festivals such as the Warsaw International Film Festival 2024, MAMI Mumbai Film Festival 2024, the 55th International Film Festival of India and the Indian Film Festival of Melbourne 2025.

"Boong" is the first feature film from Devi, who earlier served as a first assistant director on Akhtar and Sidhwani’s Excel Entertainment movies such as “Luck by Chance”, and “Talaash”, besides Aamir Khan-starrer “PK”, and Mira Nair’s series, “A Suitable Boy”.

Devi shared the news in a post on her Instagram Stories and wrote, "@bafta- grateful, in shock." "Boong" is also produced by Chalkboard Entertainment and Suitable Pictures.

The BAFTA Awards 2026 will take place at London's Royal Festival Hall on February 22.