Manish Malhotra announces 'Gustaakh Ishq' starring Vijay Varma and Fatima Sana Shaikh

New Delhi, Aug 24 (PTI) Celebrated designer Manish Malhotra, who is all set to step into the world of cinema as a producer, has unveiled the title of his first film "Gustaakh Ishq", which will have a theatrical release in November.

The film is led by Vijay Varma, Fatima Sana Shaikh and Naseeruddin Shah.

Malhotra shared the news with a post on his Instagram handle on Sunday morning. He said since childhood, he has lived with "deep love" for cinema.

"Since childhood, I 've lived with a deep ishq for cinema. The magic of the stories, the glow of the screen, and the emotions that stay long after the credits roll. That love has shaped who I am, and today, it gives me the greatest joy to share a dream come true," the post began.

The first look of the film will release on Monday.

"This November 2025, my first film as a producer, 'Gustaakh Ishq'. Will release in theatres. A film born outof passion, poetry, and a celebration of love in its all forms. This Monday I will be sharing with you the very first glimpse into the poetic world of 'Gustaakh Ishq'. This journey is special, personal and truly from the heart. It has always been my ishq since childhood,with the movies," he concluded.

The film is directed by Vibhu Puri and has music composed by Vishal Bhardwaj.