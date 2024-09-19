Manish Malhotra becomes first Indian designer to showcase collection at Harrods London

New Delhi, Sep 19 (PTI) Celebrity favourite designer Manish Malhotra has unveiled his 'World Collection' at Harrods London's members-only club Private Shopping Penthouse, making him the first Indian to be invited to the prestigious outlet.

Malhotra, whose career spans over 30 years, will showcase his clothing line from September 16 to September 29.

According to a press release, this collaboration coincides with the 175th anniversary of Harrods, the British luxury department store.

"The World Collection is an artistic tribute to India’s craftsmanship, reinterpreted for the contemporary world. The collection’s silhouettes draw inspiration from the drapes of the traditional sari, with gowns, saree-gowns, and brocade jackets, brought to life by zardozi, chikankari, and gota patti embroidery. Sumptuous silks, velvets, and airy chiffons evoke the opulence of India’s past, balanced with modern design," the release stated.

One of the ensembles designed by Malhotra celebrates the 175th anniversary of the store by incorporating its iconic Harrods greens.

Each piece celebrates both Indian grandeur and the legacy of its craftsmen, it added.

"This collaboration bridges tradition and contemporary design, East and West, marking a beginning of a new era in global fashion, where heritage and innovation blend seamlessly, and the legacy of Indian art is celebrated on a global platform. This extraordinary showcase promises to be a celebration of cultural confluence, elevating the elegance and craftsmanship of India to unprecedented heights," the release said.