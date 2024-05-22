Advertisment
Entertainment

Manisha Koirala celebrates UK-Nepal 100-year treaty with PM Rishi Sunak

author-image
NewsDrum Desk
Updated On
New Update
United Kingdom Prime Minister Rishi Sunak holding T20 World Cup Jersey of Nepal along with Manisha Koirala & Prashant Kunwar

United Kingdom Prime Minister Rishi Sunak holding T20 World Cup Jersey of Nepal along with Manisha Koirala & Prashant Kunwar

New Delhi: Actor Manisha Koirala met UK Prime Minister Rishi Sunak at his residence to celebrate 100 years of United Kingdom-Nepal's friendship treaty.

Advertisment

The "Heeramandi" star took to her Instagram to share a series of photographs from the celebrations at Sunak's official residence 10 Downing Street in London.

"It was an honour to be invited to 10 Downing Street to celebrate United Kingdom - Nepal relations and 100 years of our friendship treaty. It was such a pleasure to hear the Prime Minister @rishisunakmp speak fondly of our country Nepal.

"I took the liberty of inviting the PM and his family to come trek to Everest Base Camp," the Nepal-born actor posted.

Advertisment

Koirala, 53, also said that it was surprising that many people at the event had watched her OTT series "Heeramandi: The Diamond Bazaar".

"Can you believe that most of the attendees had seen 'Heeramandi' on Netflix and loved it? I was thrilled!!" the actor wrote.

Nepal United Kingdom Rishi Sunak Heeramandi Manisha Koirala
Advertisment
Subscribe