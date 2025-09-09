Manisha Koirala pays tribute to grandfather B P Koirala amid Nepal protests

New Delhi, Sep 9 (PTI) Bollywood star Manisha Koirala on Tuesday paid tribute to her grandfather, former Nepal prime minister Bishweshwar Prasad Koirala, and remembered him as a man who "gave voice to love, conflict, and resilience".

Koirala's post on Instagram came amid the violent anti-government protests in the neighbouring country.

The "Heeramandi" actor shared an old photograph of her grandfather on Instagram.

"Remembering B P BA on his birthday — Nepal’s first elected Prime Minister and a writer who gave voice to love, conflict, and resilience. As students rise today against corruption and for freedom, his words feel timeless.

"‘Democracy is indivisible; if you want democracy at home, you cannot afford to neglect all struggles for it.’ – B.P. Koirala," the 55-year-old actor wrote.

Nepalese Prime Minister KP Sharma Oli resigned on Tuesday in the face of massive anti-government protests sparked by anger over corruption and a ban on social media, with the demonstrators attacking private residences of several top politicians, including President Ramchandra Paudel, and vandalising the parliament.

Though the Nepal government on Monday night revoked its ban on social media websites following the protests led by 'Gen Z' youths, the agitators continued their demonstration against corruption while demanding accountability for the death of 19 people in police action against protesters.

The actor on Monday condemned the violent crackdown on protestors in Nepal in a post on Instagram.

She posted a picture of a bloodied shoe along with a caption that read, "Today is a black day for Nepal- when bullets respond to the voice of the people, outrage against corruption and demand for justice."