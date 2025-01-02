'Manjummel Boys' dir Chidambaram joins hands with Jithu Madhavan of 'Aavesham' fame for new project

New Delhi, Jan 2 (PTI) "Manjummel Boys” director Chidambaram and Jithu Madhavan, the writer of “Aavesham”, are teaming up for an upcoming Malayalam film.

The untitled project, which promises to be a "spectacle", comes from KVN Productions and Thespian Films, a press release said.

KVN Productions announced the project on Instagram on Thursday.

"We are thrilled to work with a team that shares the passion for storytelling. This collaboration is something we were looking forward to, can’t wait to bring this vision to life...," the studio posted.

The details of the project, including its genre, have been kept under wraps.

Chidambaram's "Manjummel Boys" and "Aavesham", which was written and directed by Madhavan, were two of the most successful titles of the year 2024.

"I’m thrilled to work with a team that shares my passion for storytelling. This collaboration is something I am looking forward to, I can't wait to bring this vision to life," Chidambaram said in a statement.

Madhavan added, "This script is close to my heart, and with the support of such a stellar team, I am sure we will make something good." KVN Productions founder Venkat K. Narayana said the studio's aim is to redefine cinema across languages.

"This film marks our foray into Malayalam with the same grandeur and excellence that audiences expect from us. With such exceptional talent at the helm, we’re confident about it." The banner's upcoming titles include Geetu Mohandas' "Toxic", starring Yash, and the 69th feature film of Tamil superstar Vijay's career. PTI RB RB RB