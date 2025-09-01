Manoj Bajpayee starts shooting for Ram Gopal Varma's 'Police Station Mein Bhoot'

New Delhi, Sep 1 (PTI) Actor Manoj Bajpayee said he is thrilled to reunite with the filmmaker Ram Gopal Varma after almost 30 years, as he started shooting for his upcoming film "Police Station Mein Bhoot".

Bajpayee, who has previously collaborated with Varma on his acclaimed film "Satya" (1998), shared the news with a post on his Instagram handle on Monday.

"#PoliceStationMeinBhoot shoot begins. From 'Satya' to now... some journeys are meant to come full circle. Thrilled to reunite with @rgvzoomin after nearly three decades for our new horror comedy 'Police Station Mein Bhoot.' This one is special," read the caption.

Varma said working with Bajpayee is nostalgic and thrilling.

"Working with Manoj again after 'Satya' is both nostalgic and thrilling. Fear becomes most frightening when it challenges the highest authority of safety, and a police station is the ultimate symbol of power," he said in a statement.

The film features Genelia D'Souza as the female lead.

He added, "With Manoj's intensity and Genelia's vulnerability, the story will push boundaries of how we perceive horror in the guise of authority." The filmmaker also shared a post on his X handle. "A DREADED GANGSTER is KILLED by an ENCOUNTER COP and he COMES BACK as a GHOST to HAUNT the POLICE STATION ..Hence the title “POLICE STATION MEIN BHOOT” You Can’t Arrest The Dead," read the caption.

"Police Station Mein Bhoot" also stars Rajpal Yadav.