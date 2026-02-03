Manoj Bajpayee to star in Netflix crime thriller 'Ghooskhor Pandat'

Mumbai, Feb 3 (PTI) Actor Manoj Bajpayee will star in Netflix’s upcoming crime thriller "Ghooskhor Pandat", a film that reunites him with his "Special 26" filmmaker Neeraj Pandey.

Pandey serves as a producer on the new movie, which was announced at streamer's Next on Netflix 2026 event here.

"Ghooskhor Pandat” follows Ajay Dikshit, also known as Pandat, a corrupt police officer whose plans for a lucrative and eventful night are disrupted when he finds himself caught in the middle of a global conspiracy unfolding in the heart of Delhi.

"This story is set in a world I’ve spent many years of my life in. I did theatre there, I graduated from Delhi. I’ve always liked films set in Delhi, and I really enjoy working on them.

"I first saw Delhi as an outsider when I was 18 years old, and when I left, it was for Bandit Queen. Delhi’s lifestyle has always been very fascinating for me, especially portraying a police character in that environment. I enjoyed every day of working on this," Bajpayee, who spent his early years in the capital, said.

The film is directed by Ritesh Shah. Shah and Pandey have co-written the movie and Pandey also serves as a producer through his banner Friday Filmworks.

The cast also includes Nushrratt Bharuccha, Saqib Saleem, Akshay Oberoi and Divya Dutta.

Pandey's newly released series "Taskaree", starring Emraan Hashmi, is a major hit on the streamer and part of the 2026 slate.

In 2013's "Special 26", Bajpayee played a CBI officer trying to catch Akshay Kumar's trickster who robs politicians of their black money.