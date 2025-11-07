Manoj Bajpayee's Srikant Tiwari becomes the hunted in 'The Family Man' season three trailer

Mumbai, Nov 7 (PTI) Streaming service Prime Video on Friday unveiled the action-packed trailer of “The Family Man” season three, the highly anticipated next chapter of the acclaimed spy thriller created by Raj & DK, which is set to premiere globally on November 21.

Headlined by Manoj Bajpayee, the new season introduces Jaideep Ahlawat and Nimrat Kaur to the ensemble cast that also includes returning favourites Sharib Hashmi, Priyamani, Ashlesha Thakur, Vedant Sinha, Shreya Dhanwanthary and Gul Panag.

In the latest season, Srikant Tiwari (Bajpayee) finds himself on the run — not just from new adversaries Rukma (Ahlawat) and Meera (Kaur) but also from TASC, his own intelligence unit.

The trailer teases a tense, high-stakes chase as the hunter becomes the hunted, with Srikant’s double life as an intelligence officer and a family man spiralling out of control.

"Torn between duty, emotions, and responsibilities, Srikant is racing against time, as he must protect not only himself and his family but also the nation from an imminent threat," the official logline read.

The new season is filled with all the signature elements fans have come to love and expect from the series -- witty dialogues, high-octane action, thrilling chases, and blurred lines between Srikant’s personal and undercover professional life.

“Season three of 'The Family Man' turns Srikant’s covert professional and fragile personal life upside down, as he is forced to go on the run with his family while facing an even more alarming threat in Rukma and Meera.

"Both Jaideep and Nimrat are the perfect choice, as actors and personalities to embody these dynamic and menacing foes, testing not only Srikant’s grit and resolve but also his commitment to his family and his nation," Raj & DK said in a joint statement.

They added that the new installment takes the story several notches higher and will grip audiences with its edge-of-the-seat tension and nail-biting moments.

Bajpayee said the fans of the show have been eagerly waiting for season three, often hounding him with the question "Kab aa raha hai Srikant Tiwari?".

"We finally have the answer with a new season that’s not only bigger, bolder, and more exciting but also raises the stakes higher than ever for Srikant, as he finds himself cornered with no respite in sight,” he said.

"I, too, couldn’t wait for the show to return and step back into Srikant’s shoes for the third time, making it a true homecoming. I’m confident that audiences will enjoy the new season and continue to shower their love on the show and its unforgettable characters," he added.

Ahlawat, who won critical acclaim for Prime Video's "Paatal Lok" series, said he was excited to join the franchise.

"I have always admired Raj and DK for their creative abilities and bringing to life a series like 'The Family Man', which has become one of the most watched and loved Indian series all over the world, and I am thrilled to be a part of the latest season.

"Prime Video and I have had an extremely successful and creatively enriching collaboration with 'Paatal Lok', and I am excited for the audience to watch me in the new season of 'The Family Man'. Without giving away much about my character, I am certain that everyone will be surprised to see me portraying this role,” Ahlawat said.

Kaur said joining 'The Family' Man as a formidable new force was a "dream come true" for her.

"Playing Meera was thrilling and challenging — especially performing alongside Manoj and Jaideep. The way the story unfolds, I believe audiences will want to binge it in one go,” she added.

"The Family Man" season three is produced by D2R Films. PTI RB RB