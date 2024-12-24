‘Manthan’ singer remembers Shyam Benegal as a man with a 'sharp memory and big smile’

Mumbai, Dec 24 (PTI) The last time they met, Shyam Benegal requested Preeti Sagar to sing a few lines of "Mero Gaam Kathyawade", the popular track from the filmmaker's 1983 classic "Manthan", which was restored and screened at the Cannes Film Festival in May this year.

Sagar has fond memories of working with Benegal, who passed away on Monday evening at Mumbai's Wockhardt Hospital due to chronic kidney disease at the age of 90.

The singer, who graduated to singing for ad jingles to Benegal's most celebrated films including “Nishant,” “Manthan,” “Bhumika,” “Kalyug,” and “Mandi”, said the filmmaker had become frail when they last met but his memory was still sharp.

"I met him at Eros for the re-release of ‘Manthan’. Before that, I had gone to his office and he said, ‘I want to hear two lines of ‘Manthan’ song again.' I sang and he enjoyed it. He had become very frail in the end. However, his memory was sharp and his trademark big wide smile was intact," Sagar told PTI in an interview.

"Shyam uncle was a legend, an affectionate, wonderful and down-to-earth human being who was always smiling. His smile was most beautiful, it would be ear to ear. We’ve lost a great person,” Sagar added.

The singer first met the filmmaker when she used to sing jingles for TV commercials. It was late music composer Vanraj Bhatia, who gave music to many of Benegal's films, introduced Sagar to the filmmaker.

"I started singing for his commercials, and as time passed, he started making films and asked me to sing for his movies,” she said.

It was Benegal who encouraged her to step outside of her comfort zone and voice a semi-classical song "Piya Baaj Pyaala Piya Jaaye Na" in "Nishant", despite her limited training in classical music.

"He wanted a song in the film ‘Nishant’, and he told Vanraj Bhatia uncle, ‘Let’s create a song for this film and that’s how ‘Piya Baaj Pyaala Piya Jaaye Na’ came about. It was a semi-classical song and I wasn’t trained in classical singing but he said, ‘You can do it.' Sagar won the Filmfare Award for Best Playback Singer for the song ‘Mero Gaam’ from “Manthan” and she still considers it as the song that's closest to her heart.

"We went to Mehboob studio, did the rehearsal at Vanraj uncle’s home and then I sang the song. I sang songs for his other films too,” Sagar said, adding that Benegal meticulously curated songs in his films, ensuring they were integral parts of the storytelling.

“He was very much involved in the music of the film; he saw to it that it should match the film. His films were so different so the music could not be a pop song. In ‘Manthan’, it was a folk song. My younger sister Neeti wrote the song for ‘Manthan’. We were sitting for the rehearsal of the song, which somebody else had written." Benegal was not impressed by the song as he wanted something simple that everybody could understand.

"So, my sister asked Shyam uncle if she could write, and he agreed. When she wrote a few lines and showed him, he said, ‘This is exactly what we are looking for’. The song turned out to be one of the most beautiful songs I’ve sung,” Sagar said.

Benegal,whose visionary approach reshaped Indian cinema, was not "disillusioned" unlike the people of his age, she said.

"After Satyajit Ray, it was Shyam uncle who made his name worldwide with parallel cinema. He was a visionary who introduced Shabana Azmi, Naseeruddin Shah, and Smita Patil. Only a visionary can do that and have so much confidence in his choice," Sagar said. PTI KKP BK RB RB