'Manvat Murders' to stream on Sony LIV next month

New Delhi, Sep 4 (PTI) True crime series "Manvat Murders" will start streaming on Sony LIV from October 4, the platform announced on Wednesday.

Based on CID cop Ramakant S Kulkarni's autobiographical work "Footprints on the Sand of Crime", the upcoming Marathi thriller narrates the story of a series of mysterious murders that took place in rural Maharashtra during the 1970s.

"Manvat Murders" is directed by Ashish Bende and produced by Mahesh Kothare and Adinath Kothare of Storyteller's Nook. Girish Joshi serves as a creator on the show.

"Seven murders; Unsolved for over one & half year. Will the ace cop from Mumbai, Ramakant Kulkarni be able to bring Justice? "Watch Manvat Murders, a story based on dreadful crime which shook the state of Maharashtra in 1970's. Streaming on 4th October only on Sony LIV!" the streamer said in an Instagram post.

The crime-thriller centers on the critical hours that could make or break the case following investigative teams led by CID detective officer Ramakant S Kulkarni, also known as the Sherlock Holmes of India, played by Ashutosh Gowariker.

"The catch is that he is racing against the clock. Will he be able to solve the case and bring justice to the victims before time runs out?" read its official synopsis.

"Manvat Murders" also stars Makarand Anaspure, Sonali Kulkarni, and Sai Tamhankar. PTI RDS RDS RDS