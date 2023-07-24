Marathi actor Jayant Savarkar dies at 87

Thane: Veteran actor Jayant Savarkar, known for his work in Marathi and Hindi cinema, died on Monday morning at a hospital here due to age-related issues, said his son Kaustubh Savarkar.

Advertisment

He was 87.

Savarkar's career in Marathi and Hindi films, theatre, and television spanned six decades, which includes movies such as "Hari Om Vithala", "Gadbad Gondhal", "66 Sadashiv" and "Bakaal", while "Yugpurush", "Vaastav", and "Singham".

"He was admitted to a hospital due to low blood pressure about 10-15 days ago in Thane. Suddenly, his health deteriorated last night. He was put on ventilator and he passed away around 11 am due to age-related issues," Kaustubh told PTI.

Advertisment

Savarkar started his career in Marathi theatre as a backstage artist and got an opportunity to act in acclaimed playwright Vijay Tendulkar's stage production "Manus Navache Bet".

He is survived by wife, two daughters, and a son.

The last rites will be held on Tuesday morning.