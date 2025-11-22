Marathi actor Mukta Barve wants to act in Hindi films and OTT series

Panaji, Nov 22 (PTI) Noted Marathi actor Mukta Barve said she wants to explore acting in Hindi films as well as OTT series and has been auditioning for a while.

In her two decades long career, the actor has acted across various mediums, from theatre to TV to films. She has earned wide acclaim for her nuanced performance in films such as “Chakwa”, “Final Draft”, “Kabaddi Kabaddi”, "Double Seat” and “Bandishala”.

“I’m open to doing Hindi films and series, I’m excited about it. I’m trying and I’m giving a lot of auditions. I’m interacting with some good casting directors for the same. I’m hoping I get some good roles to do, hopefully I’ll do a film in another language,” the 46-year-old actor told PTI at the red carpet of the International Film Festival of India (IFFI).

Barve is attending the film gala here for the screening of “Aasambhav”, a mystery film which released on November 21. Directed by Sachit Patil, the movie also stars Priya Bapat and Sandeep Kulkarni.

The actor said she is delighted with the critical acclaim her latest Marathi release has received and hopes it finds success at the box office.

“It is a film made for the big screen and the producers have put in that effort for it. Audience usually thinks we will watch the film when it comes on TV but we’ve made the film in a way that it will entertain people in theatres.

"So, we are hoping it will run in theatre for more time. We are glad we’ve great producers on board for this film, who can provide more screens. If the film works in a theatre; then we get more shows,” Barve said.

The actor lauded the portrayal of women in Marathi cinema, saying that the industry has always focused on making content-driven films.

“Marathi films have been content driven right from the beginning. Women in Marathi cinema, like I’ve always portrayed some great roles over the years. There’s a huge change in terms of production, the way the films are made and presented, the stories and characters are always well-written.

"We’ve new investors and people coming in to back Marathi cinema. Women in Marathi cinema have always been presented in a strong way," Barve said.

The 56th edition of the IFFI will conclude on November 28.