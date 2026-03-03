Marathi actor seeks help for her son stranded in Kuwait

Thane, Mar 3 (PTI) Marathi actor Vishakha Subhedar on Tuesday said her son was stranded in Kuwait for the last four days due to the Iran-US-Israel conflict, and appealed for help.

Responding to her social media post, Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Eknath Shinde said he will be brought back to India safely.

In a video posted on Instagram, Subhedar said her son was flying to London, but the flight landed in Kuwait for a lay-over, and he is now stuck in a local hotel.

"The situtation there is worsening....there have been drone attacks," a teary-eyed Subhedar said in the video.

Speaking to reporters here, Shinde said members of the local Maharashtra Mandal (association of Maharashtrians) in Kuwait were in touch with such persons, and Subhedar's son will be brought back to India.

He also said that two special aircraft bringing back stranded Indian citizens including 84 students from Pune and residents from Thane and Ahilyanagar will be landing at the Mumbai airport in the evening. PTI COR KRK