Marc Rissmann to star in Amazon MGM's 'Bloodaxe'

Los Angeles, Oct 8 (PTI) Amazon MGM Studios’ upcoming "Viking" Series "Bloodaxe" has added "1883" fame Marc Rissmann to its cast.

The historical drama focuses on the rise of one of history’s most famous Norse raiders, Erik Bloodaxe, played by Xavier Molyneux, and his wife, Gunnhild, Mother of Kings, played by Jessica Madsen, according to the entertainment news outlet Deadline.

"As they fight for the throne of Norway, the land is torn apart by fierce rivals, shifting loyalties and bloody betrayals. With war looming and chaos consuming the kingdom — drawing in the ruthless kings of other Scandinavian countries and even a powerful English ruler — the stage is set for a thundering, cataclysmic, compelling and utterly magical new Norse Saga," reads the official logline of the show.

Rissmann will play a recurring role of Greycloak, the eldest brother of the titular character.

The series is created, written and executive produced by Michael and Horatio Hirst who also serve as showrunners.

Morgan O’Sullivan under his O’Sullivan Productions label, Steve Stark under his Toluca Pictures label, Arturo Interian, John Weber, Sheila Hockin and Fred Toye serve as executive producers. The series is produced by MGM Television.

Rissmann is also known for his roles in "The Last Kingdom", "Game of Thrones" and "The Man in the High Castle". PTI SMR SMR ATR ATR