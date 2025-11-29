Marcello Hernandez, Skyler Gisondo join 'Shrek 5'

Los Angeles, Nov 29 (PTI) Actors Marcello Hernandez and Skyler Gisondo became the latest additions to the star cast of the upcoming animated film "Shrek 5".

Hernandez is best known as a cast member on the NBC sketch comedy series "Saturday Night Live".

Gisondo has been a part of films such as "Booksmart," "Vacation," and "Licorice Pizza".

He is also known for his television work, which includes "The Righteous Gemstones" and "Santa Clarita Diet".

According to the entertainment news outlet Variety, the actors will voice Shrek and Fiona’s sons, Fergus and Farkle, in the film.

"Shrek 5", which was previously slated to hit the big screen in December 2026, will release in theatres on June 30, 2027.

Crafted by original creators Walt Dohrn and Conrad Vernon, the film will reprise Mike Myers as Shrek, with Eddie Murphy as Donkey and Cameron Diaz as Fiona. Zendaya, known for her roles in projects such as “Dune” and “Spider-Man”, also boarded the cast earlier this year. She will lend her voice to the character of the daughter of Shrek and Fiona. PTI ATR ATR ATR