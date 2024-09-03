Marcia Gay Harden joins Robert Rippberger's sci-fi thriller 'Renner'

Los Angeles: Oscar winner Marcia Gay Harden is the latest addition to the cast of the upcoming sci-fi thriller film "Renner".

Directed, written and produced by Robert Rippberger, the film will see Harden star alongside Frankie Muniz, Violett Beane and Taylor Gray.

According to The Hollywood Reporter, she will voice the role of Salenus, an artificially intelligent companion designed by computer genius Renner, played by Muniz in the film.

Rippberger has co-written the story with Martin Medina and Luke Medina.

"Renner" follows the titular character, who after trying to court his new neighbour Jamie (Beane) with the help of Salenus realises that he accidentally programmed his manipulative mother into it.

Rippberger, known for films such as "Those Who Walk Away", "Public Enemy Number One" and "Strive", said he is honoured to have Harden on board. "I’m incredibly honoured to have an acclaimed performer like Marcia be the voice to the very piece of technology that is reshaping Hollywood.

"We have always had oracles in society. AI is yet another diversion to people thinking for themselves, and preserving the human element that makes art distinct and indelible. Marcia is a true artist and has brought great depth to the themes of this film," the director said.

Medina, KT Kent, Devin Keaton and Jay Burnley of Slated are attached to produce "Renner".

Harden became a recipient of the Academy Award in the Best Supporting Actress category for her role of Lee Krasner in the biographical drama film "Pollock" in 2001. Her credits also include "Mystic River", "Flubber", and the "Fifty Shades of Grey" franchise.