Margaret Qualley, Michael Shannon join 'King Snake'

Los Angeles, Nov 2 (PTI) Actors Margaret Qualley and Michael Shannon are set to feature in "King Snake" from Jeff Nichols.

Qualley is known for featuring in films such as "The Substance" and "Once Upon a Time in Hollywood". Shannon has been a part of projects such as "Boardwalk Empire" and "Nocturnal Animals", among others.

Besides Qualley and Shannon, Drew Starkey of "Outer Banks" and "Queer" has also boarded the upcoming film, according to the entertainment news outlet Deadline.

The film follows a young couple (Qualley and Starkey) who inherit a farm in rural Arkansas and must conquer the demons, both physical and metaphysical, that haunt its legacy.

Forces of good and evil collide in a terrifying film where real-world challenges crash headlong into otherworldly creatures and myths.

It is produced by Nichols under the banner Tri-State Pictures alongside Brian Kavanaugh-Jones and Sarah Green under a Southern gothic horror film in association with Range Media Partners. FilmNation is financing the film and launching sales out of the American Film Market.