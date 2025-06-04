Margot Robbie-Colin Farrell starrer 'A Big Bold Beautiful Journey' to release in India in September

New Delhi: "A Big Bold Beautiful Journey", a romantic fantasy movie starring Margot Robbie and Colin Farrell, is set to be released in Indian theatres on September 19, Sony Pictures Entertainment India has announced.

Kogonada, known for critically-acclaimed movies "Columbus" and "After Yang", has directed the feature from a script by Seth Reiss.

"A Big Bold Beautiful Journey" explores themes of destiny, memory, and the invisible threads that connect us, a press release stated. It follows Sarah (Robbie) and David (Farrell) as they embark on a journey, where love isn’t just something you find - it’s something you move towards, according to the official logline.

The film also features Lily Rabe, Jodie Turner-Smith, Phoebe Waller-Bridge, Hamish Linklater, Billy Magnussen, Sarah Gadon, Brandon Perea, Yuvi Hecht and Lucy Thomas.

It reunites Farrell as well as Turner-Smith with Kogonada after their 2021 hit "After Yang".