Margot Robbie recalls receiving worst gift from an actor: It was a book telling to eat less

Los Angeles, Feb 10 (PTI) Hollywood actor Margot Robbie, known for her acclaimed performances in films such as "Barbie", "The Wolf of Wall Street" and "Suicide Squad", says she once received a book from another actor, which suggested her to eat less and calls it the worst gift she ever received.

Robbie, who made her debut in 2008 with series "City Homicide", said it was earlier in her career when a male actor presented her with "Why French Women Don't Get Fat", a lifestyle guide book from Mireille Guiliano, which was published in 2007.

"Very, very early in my career, an actor I worked with, a male actor, gave me a book called Why French Women Don't Get Fat, and it was essentially a book telling you to eat less," the 35-year-old actor told Complex in an interview.

"He essentially gave me a book to let me know that I should lose weight,” said Robbie. “I was like, 'Wow'," she added.

The actor will next feature in "Wuthering Heights", which is set to release on February 13. Directed by Emerald Fennell, the film also features Jacob Elordi, Alison Oliver and Ewan Mitchell in pivotal roles. PTI ATR ATR ATR