Margot Robbie starrer 'Wuthering Heights' to release on Valentine's day 2026

Los Angeles, Sep 4 (PTI) Margot Robbie and Jacob Elordi starrer "Wuthering Heights" has unveiled its first teaser and is set to hit the theatres on February 14, 2026.

An adaptation of the 1847 gothic romance by Emily Bronte, the story is set in Yorkshire Moors following the tumultuous, obsessive love and vengeance between Catherine Earnshaw and the orphaned anti-hero Heathcliff.

The story explores revenge, class and social status. Elordi's casting was controversial due to Bronte's description of Heathcliff as a dark skinned man which remains essential to the plot and his outsider status.

The 90-second teaser set to Charli XCX's "Everything is romantic" shows the two leads longing for one another. It also shows a glimpse of Robbie's wedding dress which went viral while the filming was taking place.

The psychological drama film is directed, written and produced by Emerald Fennel who is known for her 2020 film "Promising Young Woman" and her 2023 film "Saltburn".

"Wuthering Heights" is distributed by Warner Bros with Robbie co-producing under her label LuckyChap Entertainment.

Robbie will be playing Catherine Earnshaw and Elordi will be playing Heathcliff. Joining them are Hong Chau as Nelly Dean, Shazad Latif as Edgar Linton, Alison Oliver as Isabella Linton and "Adolescence" star Owen Cooper as the younger Heathcliff.

The film will release in the US on February 13, 2026.