Margot Robbie welcomes first child with Tom Ackerley

Los Angeles: "Barbie" star Margot Robbie and her husband, producer Tom Ackerley have become parents to their first child, a baby boy.

A source told People magazine that the couple welcomed the newborn recently.

Details about the baby, including his name and birthdate, are yet to be revealed.

A representative for Robbie and Ackerley, both 34, couldn't be reached to respond to the publication's request for comment.

Robbie made her first appearance since news broke that she was pregnant with her first baby by attending Wimbledon with Ackerley in July.

The couple met on the sets of "Suite Francaise" in 2013 and tied the knot in an intimate ceremony in Byron Bay, Australia, in December 2016.

They also co-founded the production banner LuckyChap Entertainment, which has backed films including the blockbuster "Barbie", "Saltburn", and "Promising Young Woman".