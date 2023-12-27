Mariah Carey and Bryan Tanaka split after seven years

Los Angeles: American popstar Mariah Carey and Bryan Tanaka have called it quits on their relationship of seven years.

Tanaka, a dancer-choreographer, confirmed the reports of their split in a statement posted on Instagram, saying it was an "amicable" and "mutual" decision between them.

"With mixed emotions, I share this personal update regarding my amicable separation from Mariah Carey after seven extraordinary years together," the 40-year-old wrote.

"Our decision to embark on different paths is mutual, and as we navigate these separate journeys, we do so with profound requests and an overwhelming sense of gratitude for the invaluable time we’ve shared," he added.

Tanaka said he will continue to cherish the memories he created with Carey, 54, and the "artistic collaborations are etched into my heart forever".

"Mariah’s dedication to her family and her commitment to her craft have inspired us during our shared journey. I want to express my love and appreciation for Mariah and her incredible children, whose warmth and kindness enriched my life in ways words cannot capture," he added.

The speculation about the duo's breakup began after fans noticed that he was absent from her 'Merry Christmas One and All!' tour, which she recently wrapped.

Tanaka urged his followers to respect their privacy throughout this “sensitive” time.

Carey and Tanaka first met when he joined the singer as a backup dancer for her 2006 tour 'The Adventures of Mimi'. After working together for a decade, Carey and the choreographer started dating in 2016.