Marisa Tomei recalls blossoming of Zendaya and Tom Holland's romance during 'Spider-Man' movie shoot

Los Angeles, Aug 30 (PTI) Hollywood actor Marisa Tomei says one her favourite things about shooting the "Spider-Man" movies was to witness the blossoming romance between Zendaya and Tom Holland.

The two actors became closer during the shoot of 2017 installment "Spider-Man: Homecoming".

Tomei, who portrayed the pivotal role of Aunt May Parker in the franchise, said the actors have "phenomenal talent".

"I think some of the favorite things were really just watching Tom and Zendaya grow up and watching them fall in love… and seeing their phenomenal talent," said the 59-year-old actor in an interview with Entertainment Weekly.

"Just being, like, blown away from the the get-go… I mean, I’m blown away. Some people are just meant for it, and they are meant for it," she added.

"They carry enormous, enormous power and they manage to be real people at the same time and just, they're multitalented. They can do everything! They sing, they dance, they act, they do stunts, they design fashion. I mean, what are they not doing? They're incredible, incredible people." "Spider-Man: Homecoming" came out in 2017. The next installment "Spider-Man: Far From Home" came out in 2019 followed by the release of "Spider-Man: No Way Home" in 2021.