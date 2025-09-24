Mark Ronson reunites with Greta Gerwig for Netflix's 'Narnia' adaptation

Los Angeles, Sep 24 (PTI) British-American composer Mark Ronson is set to reunite with filmmaker Greta Gerwig post the 2023 film "Barbie" for the upcoming "Narnia" adaptation by Netflix.

According to entertainment news outlet Variety, Gerwig is writing and directing the fantasy adventure film, which reportedly follows "The Magician’s Nephew," the sixth novel in C.S. Lewis' book series.

The cast is expected to include Meryl Streep who is Ronson's mother-in-law, Daniel Craig, Emma Mackey and Carey Mulligan.

The film is set to be a prequel to "The Lion, the Witch and the Wardrobe" and will follow the creation of Narnia by Aslan the lion, voiced by Streep.

For "Barbie" Ronson had co-written and co-produced five songs as well co-wrote the score with Andrew Wyatt serving as the executive music producer. The music earned nominations at Grammys, Golden Globes and Academy Awards, among other accolades.

Ronson recently released his memoir titled "Night People: How to Be a DJ in '90s New York City," which was released September 16 and follows his career.