Mark Ruffalo in negotiations to star in 'Spider-Man: Brand New Day '

Los Angeles: Hollywood star Mark Ruffalo is in talks to return for the role of Hulk in the upcoming installment of the "Spider-Man" franchise.

According to the entertainment news outlet The Hollywood Reporter, Ruffalo will reprise the role of Bruce Banner/ Hulk in the film.

The 57-year-old actor, also known for starring in projects such as "Eternal Sunshine of the Spotless Mind", "Rumor Has It", and "13 Going on 30", essayed the role of Hulk for the first time in the 2012 Marvel film "The Avengers".

He went on to reprise the role in several projects, including "Avengers: Age of Ultron" (2015), "Thor: Ragnarok" (2017), and "Avengers: Infinity War" (2018), among others.

"Spider-Man: Brand New Day" stars Tom Holland in the titular role alongside Zendaya. The film is directed by Destin Daniel Cretton. It is set to release in theatres on July 31, 2026.

The plot details are being kept under wraps.

Actors Jacob Batalon, Sadie Sink, and Liza Colon-Zayas round off the cast of "Spider-Man: Brand New Day".

Ruffalo's latest work is "Mickey 17", which released in March. Headlined by Robert Pattinson, the film was directed by an Oscar-winning filmmaker Bong Joon Ho. The actor portrayed the role of Kenneth Marshall in the film.

It also starred Anamaria Vartolomei and Naomi Ackie in pivotal roles.