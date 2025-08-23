Mark Ruffalo, Natalie Portman and others to dub for animated film 'Arco'

Los Angeles: French animated feature “Arco” has set a star-studded cast for the English dub, including actors Mark Ruffalo, Andy Samberg, and Natalie Portman.

According to the entertainment news outlet Variety, actors America Ferrera and Will Ferrell are also a part of the cast.

The upcoming film revolves around a 10-year-old Arco, who hails from a blissful and futuristic setting, inadvertently travels back to the year 2075, and sees a world in rapid decline. In the story that follows, Arco strives to find his way back home with a companion.

Ultimately, he realises his help is needed in the suffering world he is currently trapped in.

American film production company Neon, which has previously supported titles including "Portrait of a Lady on Fire”, “Parasite” and “I, Tonya”, is planning on sending the film to the Oscars.

The film will be submitted under the Best Animated Feature category at the 98th Academy Awards. The event will take place in 2026.

Neon acquired the film after its success in the Cannes Film Festival, and will support another potential contender, “No Other Choice” by Park Chan-wook, at Venice.

The English language release will first premiere at the Toronto Film Festival on September 7. The film will release in theatres on November 14.