Mark Strong visits India, says it's amazing place with wonderful people

New Delhi, Feb 21 (PTI) British actor Mark Strong, known for movies such as "Sherlock Holmes", "Kingsman: The Secret Service" and "1917", on Friday shared a series of pictures from his maiden trip to India.

The 61-year-old actor, who is currently in Rajasthan, posted photos from the trip on his Instagram page.

"Enjoying Jaipur in Rajasthan. Amazing place and wonderful people! #india #indiapictures #travel," the actor wrote in the caption.

Some pictures of the actor featured the actor in a white shirt paired with a dark denim bottom. The actor visited Amber Fort in Jaipur and also explored the bustling Johari Bazaar in the city.

Strong most recently featured in the thriller film "The Silent Hour" which was released in 2024. He will next star in filmmaker Doug Liman's "Everest", co-starring Ewan McGregor and Sam Heughan.