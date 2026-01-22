Mark Wahlberg and Riz Ahmed to star in 'The Big Fix'

Los Angeles, Jan 22 (PTI) Actors Mark Wahlberg and Riz Ahmed will feature in the upcoming crime thriller film "The Big Fix".

Directed by Baltasar Kormakur, the film will have the script penned by Guy Bolton and Justin Haythe. It is produced by Kormakur alongside Peter Chernin and David Ready, according to the entertainment news outlet Deadline.

"The Big Fix" follows a former Interpol cop in a bureaucratic role at FIFA who uncovers an international match-fixing scandal and launches a high-stakes mission to stop whoever is behind it. His target: a passionate hustler who joins forces with Chinese Triads to earn millions rigging football games across the world. As they start to circle one another, a high-octane, globetrotting cat-and-mouse thriller ensues — pitting two defiant, determined men against each other.

It is inspired by a true story.

Wahlberg had his breakthrough with Paul Thomas Anderson's 1997 film "Boogie Nights" and went on to feature in projects such as "Shooter" and "The Italian Job".

Ahmed is known for his role in "Sound of Metal", which earned him an Oscar nomination. He has also been a part of projects such as "Rogue One: A Star Wars Story", "Venom", and "Four Lions", among others.