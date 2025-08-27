Mark Wahlberg, LaKeith Stanfield-starrer 'Play Dirty' to release on Prime Video in October

Los Angeles, Aug 27 (PTI) "Play Dirty", an action thriller starring Mark Wahlberg and LaKeith Stanfield, will make its debut on Prime Video on October 1, the streamer announced on Wednesday.

Based on the "Parker" book series by Donald E Westlake, the film is directed by Shane Black, known for writing and directing "Iron Man 3", "The Nice Guys", and "The Predator".

The streamer has also released the trailer of "Play Dirty", which is about an expert thief rolling "out the biggest heist of his life".

"Parker (Wahlberg), along with Grofield (Stanfield), Zen and a skilled crew, stumble onto a score that pits them against the New York mob in this gritty, clever caper," according to the official logline.

The movie is written by Black along with Charles Mondry and Anthony Bagarozzi.

It is produced by Jules Day, Marc Toberoff and James W Skotchdopole and is executively produced by Robert Downey Jr, Susan Downey and Mondry.

The film's cast also includes Rosa Salazar, Keegan-Michael Key, Chukwudi Iwuji, Nat Wolff with Thomas Jane and Tony Shalhoub in pivotal roles.