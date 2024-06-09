Marshalls again partners with Priyanka Chopra Jonas for community-based initiative to support women

Houston, Jun 9 (PTI) Leading American off-price family retailer Marshalls has reunited with Indian actor-producer Priyanka Chopra Jonas to play an integral role in designing the Good Stuff Social Club programming and building awareness through her personal story and powerful platform.

Marshalls is partnering with Priyanka for the second consecutive year.

They are collaborating again to design impactful sessions on how to help find financial stability, how to embrace your self-worth and achieve your ambitions for a better life, how to turn connections into valuable community, and how to style with purpose and confidence.

According to a press release, the brand is taking its Good Stuff Social Club nationwide, starting from Monday, Atlanta, followed by Chicago later this year with more cities to be announced soon.

"I was honoured to be invited to keynote at the first ever Good Stuff Social Club and what I loved most about the experience is that it fostered a supportive community where women could network and access incredible experts and their life-changing advice, tools, and resources, but also peers, and new friends. It was the sense of community and togetherness that was so powerful," Priyanka said in the release.

"After that experience, I wanted to expand the reach of the Social Club to women in different cities. Every woman deserves to live the life they want, and it's refreshing to partner with a brand like Marshalls who has prioritized community-based initiatives like this to support women," she added.

Marshalls has long upheld the belief that women should have access to the good stuff in life, said Sonya Cosentini, Vice President, Brand Marketing, Marshalls.

"Last year, we made a great impact in helping provide women the tools and resources they need to make their ideal life a reality. It's evident, though, from our recent research that there is still work to be done. All women deserve the good stuff™ in life, but for so many reasons, the life they want to live can feel just beyond their grasp.

"By taking the Marshalls Good Stuff Social Club to two more cities, and making it accessible to all digitally, we are able to reach more women. And, in turn, help them get closer to the life they want to live," Cosentini said.

As part of Marshall's mission, the brand will also donate USD 400,000 via the TJX Foundation to change-making organisations like MENTOR, Girls Inc, and Savvy Ladies, to sponsor programming that gives girls and women access to opportunities to grow and thrive nationwide.