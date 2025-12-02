Martin Bobb-Semple joins 'Tomb Raider'

Los Angeles, Dec 2 (PTI) Hollywood actor Martin Bobb-Semple, known for his roles in projects such as "All American: Homecoming", "One of Us Is Lying", and "Free Rein", became the latest addition to the star cast of the upcoming series “Tomb Raider".

Although the details of his role are kept under wraps, he is set to be a series regular, according to the entertainment news outlet Variety. The series also features “Game of Thrones” alum Sophie Turner in the role of Lara Croft.

The show, based on the globally-popular video game franchise, is being developed by Amazon MGM Studios in collaboration with Crystal Dynamics and Story Kitchen. Production is set to begin on January 19, 2026.

Phoebe Waller-Bridge, known for critically-acclaimed shows such as “Fleabag” and “Killing Eve”, will serve as creator, writer, executive producer and co-showrunner on the series Jonathan Van Tulleken is the director and executive producer, while Chad Hodge has joined the project as co-showrunner and executive producer.

"Tomb Raider" will be produced by Story Kitchen, Crystal Dynamics and Amazon MGM Studios.