Martin Scorsese, Leonardo DiCaprio team up for “What Happens at Night” adaptation

Los Angeles: Hollywood veteran Martin Scorsese and superstar Leonardo DiCaprio will be collaborating on “What Happens at Night”, a feature film adaptation of the popular novel of the same title.

Apple Original Films is in talks to finance and produce the movie with Studiocanal. It will reunite DiCaprio with actor Jennifer Lawrence after they starred together in "Don’t Look Up” from filmmaker Adam McKay.

According to entertainment news outlet Variety, Studiocanal acquired the rights to author Peter Cameron’s acclaimed novel in 2023, with Scorsese on board to produce and Patrick Marber, Oscar-nominated scribe of “Notes on a Scandal”, adapting the screenplay.

“What Happens at Night” follows an American couple who travel to a strange, snowy European city to adopt a baby.

They arrive at a vast, nearly deserted hotel, where they cross paths with a mysterious array of figures—a flamboyant chanteuse, a corrupt businessman, and a magnetic faith healer.

In this eerie, frozen landscape, nothing is as it appears. The harder the couple fights to reclaim their child, the more their sense of self and the life they thought they knew begins to unravel, as per the book synopsis. Scorsese and DiCaprio have worked together on many critically-acclaimed films such as "Gangs of New York", "The Aviator", "The Departed", "Shutter Island", "The Wolf of Wall Street" and most recently "Killers of the Flower Moon", which was also backed by Apple Original Films.

The duo are also developing “The Devil in the White City”, the long-gestating feature adaptation of Erik Larson’s 2003 true-crime nonfiction book.

DiCaprio is currently awaiting the release of "One Battle After Another", his upcoming movie with acclaimed director Paul Thomas Anderson.

Lawrence will be next seen in "Die, My Love" opposite Robert Pattinson, with Lynne Ramsay directing and Scorsese producing.